Subscribe today and receive Free Digital Ebooks.

Technology is moving forward at a rapid rate, and the way we live our lives is changing by the day – how we travel, how we entertain ourselves, how we cook and how we secure our homes. T3 – freshly redesigned and now bigger and better than ever – is the magazine that will keep you right up to date with the latest developments, bringing you exclusive news, reviews, in-depth features and expert buyer's guides.

Our writers are as passionate about gadgets as you are, and this is reflected in insightful articles that cover every aspect of technology. In the Hype section, you'll read about cutting-edge launches; tech that truly has the 'wow' factor. Each month, Agenda recommends seven adventures that you can have with tech right now – everything from filming extreme sports on your GoPro action camera to taking a flight on a jetpack! Select is where we review the latest and greatest new products, from hardware to games and apps. And Elite is the ultimate tech buyer's guide – your first port of call if you're looking to buy something new for yourself or your home.

You'll receive 13 issues during a 1 year T3 magazine subscription.

From the Editor

"Whether you're looking to make a purchase or just read about the latest developments in tech, T3 is an essential read. Our motto is 'Life's better with T3', and we genuinely believe that."

Rob Carney, Editor - T3

Testimonials

“I love the variety of features in this magazine. I know that if something new has been released in the world of technology, I'll find it in T3” - Alan, Runcorn

“I trust the reviewers in T3. I've bought a few things based on their recommendations, and I've never been disappointed” - Trevor, Birmingham

“T3 was great before, but since it was redesigned I feel like I get even more value for money. It's the best mag out there by a mile” - Liam, Kent

Related Websites

www.techradar.com

*Please note: UK Savings compared to buying full priced issues from UK newsstand.