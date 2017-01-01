Music

Music

Search for the perfect gift

Music Specials & Guides

Computer Music Binder

Computer Music Binder

Buy Now from $19.99
Black Magazine Binder

Black Magazine Binder

Buy Now from $19.99
Guitarist Magazine Slipcase

Guitarist Magazine Slipcase

Buy Now from $19.99
Pink Floyd (4th Edition)

Pink Floyd (4th Edition)

Buy Now from $22.99
Classic Rock: Legends of the 60s (2nd Edition)

Classic Rock: Legends of the 60s (2nd Edition)

Buy Now from $22.99
Classic & Vintage Guitars (6th Edition)

Classic & Vintage Guitars (6th Edition)

Buy Now from $22.99
The Harry Styles Fanbook

The Harry Styles Fanbook

Buy Now from $22.99
The Prog Collection Volume 2

The Prog Collection Volume 2

Buy Now from $22.99

Look no further for the best music magazines available anywhere. Future Publishing's stable of class-leading music titles for guitar heroes, drummers, computer music composers and rock & metal gods, means you will need nothing more. Our magazine subscription deals are second to none, so welcome onto our stage! Browse our fantastic collection of music bookazines, guides and specials as well as magazine binders to store every issue of your favourite magazine.

  • Get every issue delivered direct to your door - never miss one!
  • Subscribe and save on the retail cover price
  • A magazine subscription makes a great gift
  • Spread the cost with direct debit payments
  • Change your magazine at any time during your subscription

 



MusicRadar On Demand

You can now buy from a range of HD guitar tuition videos and accompanying PDFs for guitarists, drummers, bassists and more. A variety of special editions from the experts at Guitar Techniques, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazines are available through the service.

Find out more and view tutorials available